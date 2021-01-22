DuBOIS — Better Bargains LLC at 227 Beaver Drive is a new family-oriented business aiming to keep people shopping locally and affordably.
Chelsey and Brandon Foradori of Brookville opened the business Dec. 21, 2020. The spacious store aims to offer “Black Friday pricing” on a regular basis.
The space also includes a loading dock, which was a big draw for the Foradoris, she added, since they received pallets loaded with items, typically returns, overstocks and liquidations from Wayfair, Target and Lowe's.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Foradori said less people have been traveling and have possibly had their income cut. Bringing these big-name department store items to DuBois saves customers both money and traveling.
Foradori, formerly a nurse, has been home for the past four years with her young children, Jenella and Gilindo. The business started out as her endeavor, but has become something she and her husband, who has a history in medical sales, enjoy doing together.
The business is also somewhat of a family affair, with family members chipping in their time to volunteer, she noted. The couple also aims to add a “personal touch” to the customer's shopping experience, helping them carry things out to their cars and making the experience as easy as possible.
Better Bargains LLC aims to keep a “good variety” of items, she said, not putting all of them out at once, but gradually. It offers everything from furniture, décor, clothing, jewelry, bedding, tools to some essentials, at around a 50-percent-off price point.
The goal is to be affordable, and keep people shopping locally, said Foradori, as well as to give back to the community. Better Bargains has donated to the local humane society, as well as given blankets to a project that helps the homeless.
"We have dedicated our lives to helping others, and this is just a new way of doing that," said Foradori.
The roomy venue allows for the display of many products, as well as easy social distancing.
“Everyone has been very supportive,” said Foradori of the DuBois area. Customers have traveled from other areas, too, such as Indiana.
Better Bargains LLC is located in the Beaver Center plaza, in the right side portion of the building. Hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Follow the Facebook page for updates.