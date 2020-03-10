BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area High School seniors held their senior art show at CREATE Brookville, hosting the opening night on Thursday.
The seniors titled their show “The Last Hoorah,” and it will remain on display in Fusion Cafe and Gallery throughout March. Students displaying art in this year’s gallery are; Kayla McHenry, Karlie Huffman, Emily Cramer, Alayna Reiter, McKenna Simpson, Brooke Ganoe, Brianna Smith, Sara Muders, Kiley Bussard, Brooke Emery, and Madison Simpson.
Every year a senior gallery is held to showcase the talent of the outgoing seniors, and show how the art department is progressing with new methods in the ever changing field.
“There were not as many sculptors this year, but a lot of experimental medium being used. A lot more painting on resins and using 3-D prints in sculpture, or hydro-dipping,” art teacher Stephen Jaworski said.
This year’s show was mostly paintings, with some photography and sculpture included. Many of the paintings are portraits, showcasing skills in realism. One of the newest mediums being used in the BHS art room was epoxy resin. A few of the 3-D pieces had combined resin with 3-D printing and painting.
“They (the students) express interest in it, and then I have to learn how to do it because I’ve never done it before, but, sure, we’ll give it a try,” Jaworski said.
Two students had made large shark sculptures, using the epoxy to give the sculptures the effect of the sharks’ heads breaking out of the water.
Alayna Reiter 3-D printed a shark, then embedded it in a bowl she made with the epoxy. She mixed paint with the epoxy to give it a tint like water, and used this to give the illusion the shark was covered in water.
She also mixed paint and epoxy together in a bowl to give the effect of a 3-D painting. She would apply a layer of Epoxy, let it dry, then paint a layer on it before applying more Epoxy. She said the longest part of the process was waiting for each layer to dry. The final work was a bowl filled with epoxy that gave the illusion a fish had been preserved in the bowl.
Brooke Emery used paper towels to fill the large shark head she constructed with clay. She then applied epoxy to give the effect of waves crashing around her shark.