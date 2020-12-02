ST. MARYS — Tiffany Azzato opened her own boutique in downtown St. Marys in October of this year. Bianca O’s Boutique, named after her grandmother and inspiration, has found its niche in the place she calls home.
“She was my best friend,” Azzato said of her grandmother. “She was always very well put together and took pride in her appearance.”
Azzato, who is a registered nurse, has always been interested in fashion, starting the business out of her home. It eventually outgrew her home, she said, and customers wanted to see the clothes in person. The boutique offers “staple pieces” that work well for mixing and matching at a “middle of market price point.”
“I wanted a place for people to see, touch and feel (the products),” she said.
To model what the clothes look like out-of-store, Azzato tries the outfits on herself and posts photos on Facebook to spark interest. The boutique carries sizes small to 3x.
“I want there to be something for everyone,” she said.
Azzato is also going to be adding men’s clothing, and will have a local man modeling those clothes as well.
Azzato and her husband, Tony, revamped the space themselves, she said.
The boutique also offers other products like Dea DeLullo Cosmetics, a line created by St. Marys woman Rachelle DeLullo. Azzato hopes to possibly offer shoes in the future.
Throughout the COVID pandemic, Azzato’s online sales increased, she said. After the boutique’s opening, people were itching to get out and shop, too.
“I’m very fortunate that the pandemic didn’t put up any road blocks,” she said.
The inside of the boutique is meant to give off an “inviting” vibe, she said, with “boho-chic” décor.
The North Michael Street space downtown is perfect, Azzato says, and downtown businesses have been very supportive. It has allowed her to build a “whole new clientele” in comparison to just online customers.
Azzato also hosted giveaways for local businesses during the shutdown.
“Supporting local is important to me,” she said.