DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board recently awarded bids for several projects in the district.
The following proposals were approved:
- Element Environmental Solutions for remediation phase oversight and air monitoring for the Wasson Elementary School renovation at a cost of approximately $40,000.
- Replacement of windows and doors at the bus entrances at the middle school to Glass Erectors Inc. at a cost of $79,174, the lowest bid received through COSTARS, which is Pennsylvania’s cooperative purchasing agreement.
- Water through the wall at the middle school to Steger Masonry Inc. at a cost of $23,380. This was the only bid received.
- Replacement of the outdoor freezer at the high school to TriMark at a cost of $37,200, the lowest bid received through COSTARS.
- Track repairs behind the high school to Champs Athletic Track and Field Services at a cost of $29,000.
In other matters, the board also approved including a district event pass to individuals who make a donation to the DuBois Area Schools’ Alumni and Educational Foundation to the Annual Giving Campaign in the amount of $200 or more beginning Feb. 1 through May 29.
An agreement with Edmentum in the amount of $209,105 for the renewal of Plato for the district’s cyber program, effective May 1 through April 30, 2023, pending review by the solicitor.
The board approve the privacy and network liability insurance with Swift Kennedy, effective Feb. 26, 2020, to Feb. 26, 2021 at a cost of $9,106.