RIDGWAY — A four-generation family farm in Ridgway prides itself on getting farm-fresh food from the farm straight to the dinner tables of its customers.
Big Maple Family Farm, “PA Preferred,” offers pasteurized chicken, said Amanda Balon, which means the chickens are free-range throughout a pasture and have access to grain.
“We process about 450 chickens per year,” she said.
The farm stand at BMFF on Long Level Road offers farm fresh eggs, lamb, chicken, maple syrup, swiss chard and leaf lettuce and canned hot pepper rings year-round.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, BMFF implemented curbside pickup and delivery services, launching its subscription box program. There are two different subscriptions this year — one box option offers a whole meal, while the other, vegetables.
The subscription box program also partners with other local businesses, said Balon, such as Katering by Kate of Ridgway, which provided the homemade pitas for the lamb gyro-themed boxes. The farm stand has offered apples from Rocky Ridge and local honey from Nature’s Nectar Honey Farm.
BMFF puts out 10 boxes each week, said Balon, and there are 20 people total in the program.
One thing people love about the boxes, besides them being as fresh as possible, is that it forces them to try new things they may have never heard of before, such as kohlrabi, a wild cabbage, Balon noted.
BMFF products also appear at the farmers markets held in Ridgway and Johnsonburg, Balon said.
For more information, visit www.bigmaplefamilyfarm.net or the Facebook page.