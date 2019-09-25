RIDGWAY — Big Maple Farms Natural Therapies will host its Fall Festival fundraiser and celebration throughout the next two weekends, offering hayrides, a corn maze and activities for families.
The annual Fall Festival fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, as well as Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6.
Using the benefits of working with animals like horses, BMFNT at 877 Long Level Road in Ridgway provides individuals with the opportunity to “enhance their quality of life through animal interactions and therapeutic horticulture,” according to its mission statement.
Founder Amanda Balon said all proceeds help support the therapeutic riding program and care of the horses who care for others.
“Our fall festival gives us the chance to create a positive encounter with animals and nature for the members of the community, while supporting our therapeutic riding program by raising much-needed funds to keep growing,” she said.
The day includes many fall-related activities, including a petting zoo, hayrides, corn maze, obstacle course, pony rides, games, a pumpkin slingshot and “pumpkin express,” Balon said.
Balon said the fall festival is unique to the area, offering activities for adults as well. Free horse yoga with local studio Owner Cheryl Oknefski will also be offered at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 and 6.
“Our corn maze is horse-trivia themed,” she said. “You will find out pumpkin slingshot providing some great different targets, and the obstacle course is designed by one of our young volunteers who wanted to create a place for kids his age to have some fun.”
The event is truly a community effort, Balon said, thanking many sponsors like Brockway Veterinary Hospital, Temple Studio, Nationwide: Gino Pacelli Agency, Big Maple Family Farm, The Brewbank Brewing Co., the Glick family, Summit Lodge and Grill and Carey Mac’s Salon.
The cost is $10 for unlimited activities or $3 per activity.