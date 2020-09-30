RIDGWAY — Big Maple Farm’s Natural Therapies will host its annual Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, offering several autumn activities for families.
Founder Amanda Balon said the cost is $8 for entry, and crowd size will be monitored.
Activities will include pony rides, “farmcaching,” pumpkin slingshot, vendors, an obstacle course, hayrides, a concession stand and more.
“Unfortunately, our corn maze did not grow properly due to the dry hot weather, so we have moved into a different idea with the ‘farmcaching’ this year,” Balon said. “We are working on making this like a working farm tour, where the tour will take families to different points on the farm, and they can learn about different aspects of the farm.”
For example, Balon said, one point will include the farm’s sunflower field.
“Families can learn that while sunflowers are a beautiful flower and great for our honey bees, we also take them and dry them down to collect the seeds as feed for our chickens,” she said.
Participants are encouraged to wear proper footwear.
The pony rides offer a great time for people in the community to meet horses who help others.
“We are excited to have people meet them and benefit from their services,” Balon said.
The obstacle course, designed by one of BMFNT’s young volunteers, was a hit last year, she said.
“He enjoys engineering things and creating and he can’t wait for people to see what he puts together this year,” she said.
Prizes will be given to families that complete the ‘farmcaching’ tour, and children who complete the obstacle course in a certain time frame.
“We are hoping that families will be able to come out and enjoy this wonderful time of year where the leaves are changing and the farm is full of activity and fun,” Balon said.
Vendors will also be available, Balon noted, and are still welcome to participate. Call 814-335-0804 for a vendor application.
Visit BMFNT on Facebook for updates.