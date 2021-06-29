RIDGWAY — Big Maple Farms LLC of Long Level Road in Ridgway will host a farm tour for teachers this Thursday.
Founder of Big Maple Farms Natural Therapies, Amanda Balon, said Big Maple Farm LLC is participating in the farm tours for teachers who are enrolled in the Ag Institute through the Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation and Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.
“The farm has also decided to open up the tour to any other local teachers interested in learning about agriculture, and the impact it is making on our local community,” said Balon.
Big Maple Family Farm is a small, generational family farm in Ridgway that offers farm fresh foods to the community, a subscription box program and farm markets, she noted.
The tour will include a view of the farm market and tour of the fields and greenhouse, said Balon, as well as information on the Big Maple Farm Natural Therapies therapeutic riding programs.
“Guests can have the chance to meet with generations of farmers, and the ability to see the farm in full action as we prepare subscription bags,” she said.
The tour will begin at 10:15 a.m. that day.
“Join us for a tour of the farm, and learn about how we are working to maintain sustainability for future generations,” Balon says. “Come see the farm in action.”
Email Balon at ambalon46@gmail.com or call 814-33-50804 with questions.