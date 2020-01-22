BIG RUN — The Big Run Borough Council held its first regular meeting of the new year Monday, but has held a special meeting in the interim.
The council held their reorganization meeting on Jan. 6, and a special meeting for the budget on Jan. 13. Some of the council members had questions about the 2020 budget, but President George Bedell said any updates would have to be undertaken at a later date.
Mayor Joseph Buterbaugh said the previous councils had not raised taxes, and that has caused the borough to be in danger of a deficit if any major problem should occur.
The council then went into an executive session to discuss a full forensic audit of the community’s financial records by Derek Wolfanger of Allegheny Financial Forensics, LLC. This would be separate from the annual audit required by the state, and would be more in depth.
During the regular meeting, all the minutes from the previous meetings were read aloud by Dawn Kopp, the secretary, in the interest of transparency.
The council had not moved to fill any of the vacant committee positions because the council itself was short a member. Carole Bergman, who had sought a council seat in the election, submitted a letter of interest and the council voted to accepted Bergman as the fifth member. She was sworn in during the regular meeting. She will fulfill former member Marlin Rearick’s remaining term, which council is looking into.
The council was also asked about rental fees for the War Memorial building, as there have been rental enquiries for 2020. The current fees differ depending on whether someone is a borough resident or not, and depending on what the event is, along with an hourly rate and kitchen fee.
“I think it’s something we’re going to have to investigate,” Council member Kathy MacAulay said. “I know our rental income versus the expense is astronomically out of proportion, so I’d like to be able to have some time to review it.”
It was decided that until the rates are investigated and changed, any events booked will be charged the current rates.
Wayne McKee read a letter from the council to the community expressing their excitement to serve and better the community as a whole going forward.
“As your new council, we look forward to serving the community to the best of our ability, and transparency be the goal,” McKee said.