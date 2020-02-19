BIG RUN — Ordinances and code enforcement dominated the conversation during the Big Run Borough Council meeting this week.
Former code enforcement officer Tony Adamczyk told the council he wished to resign from the position. He said he did not appreciate the way some people had talked to him, and said he didn’t need the money from the job.
The council began discussion of advertising for a new officer, but residents Brenda Schumaker and Ken Burkett said they did not feel there was a need for a someone to enforce the code when the ordinances are as disorganized as they are.
“Until you get the ordinances organized and you know what you’re enforcing, I don’t think the position holds much water honestly. I think the money is better saved,” Schumaker said.
Council President George Bedell said there aren’t many ordinances for dilapidated buildings, but there are for garbage. Schumaker said the code enforcer has not worked in the past, and a letter from council would be better.
“I guess history has proven with this code enforcement officer, it’s a red herring. It does nothing , it’s a waste of taxpayers’ money as far as I’m concerned,” Burkett said.
The council acknowledge that there were only a few of the ordinances in the book that apply today.
They agreed they also need to clarify the process the code enforcer is to take when someone violates ordinances. It was unclear if Adams was to be sending letters to residents, or having the council send letters. There were also complaints that repeat offenders were in jail, and no action could be taken. Bedell said many were renters and the property owners should be contacted.
Council member Kathy MacAulay said going through the book of ordinances was on Secretary Dawn Kopp’s to-do list, but that list since taking the position has been very long. The council tabled the matter of seeking a new code enforcer until the ordinances can be better arranged.
“They need serious organization. I move we table hiring a code enforcement officer until we have more conclusive information,” MacAulay said.