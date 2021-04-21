BIG RUN — The Big Run Borough Council discussed potential streets to pave and plans for COVID-19-related grant money it will soon be receiving soon during this week’s meeting.
Council President George Bedell said the borough is looking into a possible grant for street paving, and the council needed to decide which street to pave. He offered Mitchell Avenue, Brown Street and Caroline Street as possibilities.
“Now we got to decide real quick what street we want to pave, because Dawn (Kopp) can work on getting a grant,” Bedell said.
With little discussion, the council decided on Mitchell Avenue, agreeing it was in the worst shape and because of the heavy truck traffic associated with Star Iron Works. Bedell said it would be nice to be able to do several streets, but that it would be expensive.
Borough Secretary Dawn Kopp also told council she was informed the borough would be receiving COVID-19 money under the American Rescue Plan. She said the borough would be getting $59,000 in two payments to use under the stipulations for this round of relief money.
Kopp said Pennsylvania is going to receive $13.7 billion, and the website lists how much each county and borough will receive.
“I am not sure when we get that, and the funds are to be used in response to the COVID emergency addressing issues such as small industries, tourism, hospitality, government services that were affected by revenue reduction resulting from COVID-19, such as our rentals that we were not allowed to have,” Kopp said.
She said the amounts are based on the income-based federal tax lot, and tax base. There is a full list of what the money can be used for on the notice Kopp had. The borough will receive the first half of the money within 60 days of the announcement and the second half a year later.
The issue of renting the War Memorial was also briefly discussed once again. The council is still unable to rent the building at this time because of its designation as a government building. This is because the building is owned by the borough council.
“We can look into it further, but according to what she (Kopp) found out last month, it falls under a different classification being a government building,” said Kathy MacAulay, councilmember.
The council did approve the rental agreements drafted by Kopp for both the War Memorial and the park. She said she has already had inquiries about renting the park.
“I also received last week, a notice from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, there is a funding opportunity for communities to increase their ability to identify and address local problems,” Kopp said.
There will be money available to boroughs based on crime. There is a seminar at the end of May that Kopp must attend that will teach her how to apply for the funds. She suggested the money could be used for lights or cameras in areas like the park, where crimes are known to have been committed.