BIG RUN — The Big Run Borough Council continued discussions about the War Memorial and future plans for the building, including the roof project, which is still not completed.
The first order of businesses was to go over the rental agreement that needs to be approved by the borough. The council has had previous discussions about the rental fees, and made decisions on those.
This was the first time the council had gotten the official rental agreement since it had been looked over by the Borough Solicitor C.J. Zwick. Councilmember Kathy MacAulay told the council that some changes had been suggested by Zwick, and had already been made by the borough secretary, Dawn Kopp.
“That is my suggestion that you take it home and look it through and then we can bring it up to discuss and vote on it because I know you all just got your copy today and there’s a lot in there,” MacAulay said.
She also brought up the topic of the downstairs of the War Memorial, which was something the council wanted to start utilizing. MacAulay said the council should be using this time they have to keep the building closed because of COVID-19 to be getting such projects done.
“That’s an empty room downstairs if it’s scraped, cleaned and painted. That was on our agenda since we started here and we haven’t gotten anywhere with it and I really think that has got to happen. We’ve got to be ready so when we can open the doors again we’ll be able to have solutions for the community to come and rent the space,” MacAulay said.
She asked if the council needed to seek volunteers to chip in to get the work done, because she felt the work was going too slow while the building wasn’t being used. She said she thinks the whole building needs to be used, and is not happy with the progress being made on the property.
Community member Tim Boal suggested going to the magistrate office for workers who need community service hours through the court. Fire Chief Scott Bowers backed this up, saying the fire company is signed up through the magistrate and gets workers through them. Zwick suggested checking the borough’s insurance would cover the liability of such workers.
Wayne McKee said the park/pavilion rental agreement could also be held until the next meeting and be voted on with the War Memorial rental agreement.
Boal also questioned the council about the deadline of the roof project. Council President George Bedell said the county gave the company an extension on the project, and the council has no control over it.
Boal was concerned about the company being paid the final payment without the project being done, or with the company being in breach of the project. Bedell confirmed the company had not gotten the final payment, as he had only signed off on one.
“We’re as frustrated as you. I just said tonight, ‘when is that dumpster going to get out of here.' Wayne has been really good about emailing back and forth, he has all the documentation. He’s been in constant contact with them,” MacAulay said.
Final penalties will be worked out with the county as the grant provider and the contractors. McKee said there still had to be a final inspection done by the roof manufacturer to make sure their product is installed correctly.
“The email said the county wanted to be here and the engineer wanted to be here when they were doing the inspection,” McKee said.
The final inspection has not been done yet, but the borough is eager for the project to be completed, according to McKee.