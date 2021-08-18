BIG RUN — The Big Run Borough Council awarded local nonprofits some of the remaining grant money from the American Rescue Plan funds as a way to support the community.
After deciding to use its own ARP funds to pay for the War Memorial drainage project, the council determined it would have about $13,000 left in the account. The borough received $32,000 in the first ARP funds installment, and will receive another $32,000 next year.
Councilman Josh Wachob suggested making donations to the fire department and the local food pantry, Big Run Area New Community Helping Hands, or BRANCHH.
“I know we had some money left over from the COVID grant,” Wachob said. “I know there’s organizations like the fire company and BRANCHH that probably lost an amount of money from not being able to fundraise. I think the Big Run Fire Company lost just about $100,000 last year. I know we have some more money coming in, I’m hoping maybe we can make a donation from that COVID money.
“I know we have other projects, but without those two organizations…” Wachob continued. “I just think we’ve got to try to do something. It’s hard to pay the bills, let alone being volunteers.”
Secretary Dawn Kopp recommended leaving some money in the account as a cushion for the drainage project, saying to consider about $10,000 available for the nonprofits.
Councilmember Kathy MacAulay asked about possible money lost from a lack of War Memorial rentals. Kopp said they could deposit the difference between 2019 rentals and 2020 rentals, but that the 2019 rental records are not reliable.
Wachob said he was hoping to see $5,000 donated to the fire company, and said he didn’t know what a good amount for BRANCHH would be.
Robin McKee with BRANCHH said it usually costs about $700 a month in the food boxes they give out. She said the food pantry doubled the number of boxes they were giving out during the pandemic last year.
“We would be grateful for anything, because my concern is with all this delta virus starting up again, if we would return back to the way it was last year, we’re going to get socked again because I couldn’t buy product,” McKee said.
The council approved making a donation of $5,000 to the Big Run Volunteer Fire Company and $2,500 to BRANCHH.
Big Run Fire Company President Bob Weaver Jr. also attended the council meeting.
“On behalf of the fire company we thank you for your donation. We appreciate you,” Weaver said.