BIG RUN — The Big Run Borough Council decided to move forward with the War Memorial drainage project without Jefferson County American Rescue Plan funds because of the timeline of the grant.
Big Run Secretary Dawn Kopp told the council she was contacted by Bill Setree with the Jefferson County Department of Development about the borough’s application for the grant funds. Setree told her the funds would likely not be distributed until next spring.
“We were notified by Bill Setree that it will be months, most likely next spring until they even start investigating those,” Kopp said. “We need it done. We need it fixed now, we can’t wait until spring.”
Setree did tell her the borough could submit another application for the county ARP money if they wanted to. Kopp suggested they replace this project with an inlet repair project.
“That’s the worst problem we have right now, and you can see… if it rains hard, it comes in under the door… it’s coming up between the floor and the wall along the edge. We get enough water, it’s coming up the crack, so we’ve got to do something with that,” Council President George Bedell said of the drainage issue.
The borough has a project estimate of about $17,000 for the drainage. The council approved moving forward with this project using the borough’s own ARP funds.
Councilmember Carole Bergman asked if there were any grants the borough would qualify for that could be used for sidewalk repair. The borough cannot apply for any grants for something like this because the sidewalks are the property owners’ responsibility.
Bedell recalled a time when some people paid to have their sidewalks replaced, then the borough did work on some sidewalks and it caused “some hard feelings.”
Kopp wasn’t given a deadline for the borough to re-apply for ARP funds from the county, but she told the council they likely could have until the next council meeting to search for another project to apply with.