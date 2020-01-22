BIG RUN — The Big Run Council held their reorganization meeting earlier this month with only four members of the five member council present as a seat was left open by the resignation of Council President Marlin Rearick.
Of the four members present, three were newly elected, making most of the council brand new.
This was also the first meeting for newly hired Borough Secretary Dawn Kopp.
Wayne McKee nominated the only returning member of the council, George Bedell, as president. Bedell was the only nominee and was unanimously chosen.
Josh Wachob nominated Wayne McKee to serve as vice president. McKee was the only nominee and was unanimously selected.
McKee nominated Kathy MacAulay as the president pro-tem and, again, the council unanimously chose her.
Council also voted to approve Kopp to act as the secretary and treasurer for the borough. The position of assistant secretary was left open.
The council then voted to wait to make committee appointments until the open council seat could be filled.