BIG RUN — The Big Run Borough Council gave an update on the Big Run War Memorial roof project, and discussed some other improvements to the building it is planning to complete using American Rescue Plan money during the meeting Monday night.
Councilmember Wayne McKee gave a brief update on the roof, saying the manufacturer of the rubber roof came for the final inspection and advised against signing off on the final payment to the installation company. McKee said the manufacturer was not satisfied with the installation in some areas, and is planning to come back for another inspection in about two weeks.
“George (Bedell) and I were here with the contractor, engineer and the manufacturer and they tried to do their final inspection and failed. There’s a handful of items that need to be corrected on the punch list before they’ll sign off on it,” McKee said.
The warranty the borough has through the roof manufacturer does not take effect until the final inspection is approved, according to McKee, which he said is one good thing.
“There are some seams that need to be sealed better. Caulking out here in the back, on the arch was one of the issues. The inspector said nothing really major as far as it not leaking or anything, but it still needs to be done right,” McKee said.
He also said no money has been released for the final payment until everything is satisfactory with the inspector and the engineers.
Pipe issuesThe council also discussed some piping issues that need to be addressed for the War Memorial. Council President George Bedell said some of the underground pipe in the War Memorial building needs to be cleaned and is corroded.
“These drains in the basement are hooked into that sewer. So there are nine downspouts that need to be hooked up. All the pipe and piping, cut the sidewalks, replace the concrete, and re-plumb some of the work in the basement that’s hooked up right now,” Bedell said.
Bedell then said there is money available to the borough to complete this work, as officials are planning to use the American Rescue Plan, but the borough also has the money to cover the project should it need to.
“This has to be done, the water is just getting carried away coming through the walls, it runs in under the basement floor,” Bedell said.
Borough Secretary Dawn Kopp explained that this money cannot be used for anything the borough wants, but that it is mainly for infrastructure, water and storm sewer repairs. She also said that because the council could not rent the War Memorial during COVID and lost that income they could have put toward repairs, they would be able to use it for this.
“The county was issued ‘X’ amount of dollars. Now we as a borough also qualify for money on a separate level, which we applied for and which is in the process right now. That’s going to be in two payments, a total of $62,696.86,” Kopp said.
The borough will also apply through the county for its share of the funds from that level as well. Officials are hoping to use the water pipes at the War Memorial on their paperwork for the county.
Other projectsCouncilmember Kathy MacAulay also brought some concerns about the front of the War Memorial building, mostly cosmetic issues, but also the safety issue of the crumbling stairs.
The first thing she mentioned was that the flags in front are starting to look worn. Councilman Josh Wachob said he would talk to Rep. Brian Smith about getting new flags.
She also mentioned that on the right memorial, there are white stones at the veteran display that could use some cleaning.
“I’d like you to look at it and see, because that one (the right) really stands out with the white, and I don’t know why. Just in my opinion, I don’t know how much white stone would be, but to have them unison,” MacAulay said.
She said she would have a price on the white stone before the next meeting. She also pointed out most of the solar lights are no longer working and need to be replaced or repaired.
Finally, she mentioned the steps out front, saying that Kopp has five years of documentation, and couldn’t find anything about them being dressed with concrete.
“Because they’re just crumbling, something has to be done about them, and it has to be done not only for the look but also for the safety. If someone would walk up and they would crumble and trip them,” MacAulay said.
No decisions were made regarding any of these issues, MacAulay said she just wanted to bring them to the council’s attention for consideration at the next meeting.