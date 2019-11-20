BIG RUN — The Big Run Council announced the resignation of the Borough Secretary during its November meeting on Monday.
Borough Secretary Carmeta States resigned from her position as the borough secretary earlier this month, leaving that position unfilled for the time being. The Council is planning to hold interviews for the position on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.
The council has not sworn in any new members from the November election because many of the votes for the open positions were write-in votes, which are still being counted. Once the official counting is done, candidates will have to go claim any write-in votes they can prove were meant to go to them for a position on the Council.
The 2020 budget will not include any tax increases. The Council is planning to advertise the preliminary budget in local newspapers beginning Dec. 5.
Kris Cryster addressed the Council on behalf of the Big Run CARES group regarding the Festival of Trees the group has been planning. The group originally asked to use the tennis courts for the trees, but because of a lack of participation, no longer need such a large space. Instead they asked to place the trees along the sidewalk by the War Memorial with the community tree. A lighting of all the trees will still take place the same time as the community tree.