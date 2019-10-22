BIG RUN — The Greater Big Run CARES group addressed the borough council during its monthly meeting Monday to thank the community for a good turnout at the CARES fall festival, and ask about possible future events.
“We wanted to thank council for letting us use the ball field for the fall festival, and although it rained in the beginning it turned out to be a nice day later on in the afternoon,” said Robin McKee, a member of Big Run CARES.
The group also asked if they would be able to use the building at the ball fields to store the tent used for the festival. The tent was donated by the Punxsutawney fire department, but the CARES groups said they might have a chance to buy it.
“If it becomes available to us then at least we know we have a place to store it... That would be a great asset for us to have,” McKee said.
The council agreed there should be enough room in the storage building if someone cleaned out some of the contents. The CARES group was given permission to store the tent, should they get it, in the storage building.
There was also an ordinance drawn up by the borough solicitor for the CARES group, but the council had not had a chance to review it yet so postponed action.
Ordinance 234 will create an advisory recreation board and establish number and terms of the board. Ordinance 118 previously existed to establish a recreation board, but was repealed by council in the past. The council agreed to plan a meeting with the CARES group to fine tune the ordinance to meet both group’s specifications.
The CARES group also asked for permission to set up a community Christmas tree, as those who previously put up a town tree no longer do it. The CARES group will take care of the tree and decorate it and the only cost to council will be the electricity to keep it lit. The Council approved the tree.