BIG RUN — The Greater Big Run CARES held a successful and entertaining fall festival over the weekend, finishing the two-day event Saturday by launching pumpkins from trebuchets.
The festival was kicked off Friday evening with a car show and a concert by a classic rock group, Trainwreck. This was just the beginning to the two-day family event held at the Veteran’s Park.
Saturday was filled with fun events and contests for people of all ages to participate in. The Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company Kids Firefighter Challenge was a repeat event from last year. The event was again very popular as children ran through the course of firefighter obstacles.
“A lot of the kids enjoyed the firefighter challenge again this year,” said Kris Crytser, one of the volunteers with CARES.
The cornhole tournament drew nine teams to the festival to participate in the double elimination style tournament.
The newly added scarecrow building contest was a hit with children. Sibling pair Joe and Kennedy Pearce were one of the winners of this contest. Local Raiden Hollopeter also won the contest in another category.
A large tent was also set up from last year for local non-profits and crafters to set up a table in. Not far from this tent was the DJ stand by Prestige World Wide, who played music in the pavilion for children and adults to dance to.
“It (the festival) went really well, even with COVID going on,” Crytser said.
The entire weekend ended with pumpkin chunkin’ at the back side of the baseball field with a trebuchet that had been built by the members of CARES. The catapult launched pumpkins from the back of the ball field into the creek on some of the longest launches.
Everyone was welcome to take one of the left over pumpkins at the end of the launching and festival.