BIG RUN — Big Run CARES will be hosting a park cleanup day for the Veteran’s Park ahead of the planned fall festival to properly sanitize the park and equipment.
The park cleanup will be Monday, Aug. 24 at 5:30 p.m. The Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Department has also confirmed they will be there to provide a water source for the evening.
“We’re hoping to scrub down some of the playground equipment, and get things picked up,” Kevin Wachob said.
More hands from the community are welcome to come help clean.
CARES is also planning to build an ADA-compliant picnic table for the park and a child-size table. Wachob said the tables would be made out of treated lumber if the group can find it.
The new picnic tables will go under the pavilion, but CARES has plans for more in the future.
“We would eventually like to get enough picnic tables there would be some out in the open. Right now we think we could probably attract more family reunions, company picnics, what have you, if there was more seating,” Wachob said.
The goal is to have the picnic tables done before the fall festival to show the community some progress on the park.
CARES is moving ahead with the plans for the fall festival to take place on Sept. 18-19 with a variety of events for children and families to enjoy.