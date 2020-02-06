BIG RUN — Big Run CARES officials shared their vision for the future with the public during a meeting Monday.
CARES will request passage of an ordinance by borough council to recognize the group as the official parks and recreation committee at the next meeting. They will also enter an intergovernmental agreement with the surrounding townships; Gaskill, Henderson, and Bell.
In a meeting with State Rep. Cris Dush, it was suggested CARES reach out to the Department of Community and Economic Development to help with the resolutions and ordinances.
Kevin Wachob, president of CARES, explained by combining the populations of the surrounding townships, better odds to receive grants and assistance are achieved.
“What I’m targeting here is places where people used to just gather and visit with each other,” Wachob said.
Businesses have dropped from about 40 to 45 to 15, and there are only three gathering locations today and significantly fewer businesses, he said. CARES wants to give people reasons and places to socialize with their neighbors and bring back the sense of community, he added.
The structure of CARES is based largely around the plan of working with surrounding townships. The highest tier of command is the advisory board, which will be made up of a representative from the borough, each of the three townships, and the CARES President.
The officers of CARES will be under them, followed by committees. People can pay a fee to become a voting member of the group, to be part of the decision process, or they can chose to be a volunteer if they want to help, but want to be left out of the business aspect.
The group’s first major event was the festival in the park last fall. They are hoping to have four major events, one each season, and minor events monthly.
“We want to be able to provide programs and activities to the families without draining their wallet,” Wachob said.