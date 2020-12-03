BIG RUN — The Greater Big Run CARES group is preparing for the Festival of the Trees this weekend, celebrating the start of the Christmas season by lighting the community tree.
The Festival of the Trees will be an evening celebrating all the trees decorated in front of the Big Run War Memorial. Light Up Night will be Friday at 6 p.m. in front of the War Memorial building.
CARES is also asking those who attend to help decorate the community tree that night as well. They want community members who come to bring a weather proof ornament with them, or decorate one as part of an activity planned for Light Up Night, and add it to the tree.
CARES was thankful for Pleasant Valley Farms in Mahaffey, where they purchased the community tree from at a discounted price since it would be a community tree.
There will not be a decorating contest held this year between the trees set up by groups in the community. There will be an ugly sweater contest for all ages to participate in. Since this is a family event, CARES asks that sweaters be appropriate for such an audience. Those participating must have their sweater on when they come to the event. They can be store bought or homemade.
The contest will be split into four categories: female adult, male adult, girl, and boy. Adults will be considered those 12 years old and older.
Due to the increase in coronavirus cases, CARES is asking those participating to wear masks and practice social distancing while at Light Up Night. The event will take place entirely outside, in front of the War Memorial building, allowing for plenty of room to stay spread out.
There will also be treat bags available, and hot chocolate and coffee for refreshments.
CARES has also been communicating with the North Pole and believe Santa Claus will be making an appearance to help light the community tree.
Following Light Up Night on Friday, all the trees will be lit every night until Jan. 2.