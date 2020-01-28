BIG RUN — The Greater Big Run CARES group will hold an informational meeting Feb. 3 at the Big Run War Memorial to discuss the future of the group.
The group has asked the Big Run Borough Council to have members attend the meeting. There will also be representatives from Gaskill, Henderson, and Bell townships. The group hopes to have a county commissioner present as well.
Topics planned for the meeting will be the creation of an intergovernmental cooperative, the fundamental makeup of CARES, its mission, vision, and goals and plans to reach those goals.
“This will be for information sharing, and hopefully answering questions,” said Kevin Wachob, a member of CARES.
The group already met with representatives of the council, Gaskill and Henderson townships, and State Rep. Cris Dush.
The informational meeting is one that CARES has been planning since December. It was mentioned in their holiday newsletter that once they reached their organizational goal, they would extend the invitation to a meeting.
“Through the activities that we are planning, our hope is to bring together the populaces and rebuild the Greater Big Run Community,” the group said in the newsletter.