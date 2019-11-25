BIG RUN — The Greater Big Run CARES group will host its Festival of the Trees on the lawn of the War Memorial through most of December.
The official Festival of Trees Light Up Night is set for Dec. 7 in front of the Big Run War Memorial at 6:30 p.m. Set up of the trees will be Dec. 6 from 4-6 p.m. If no lighting assistance is needed, the trees can be set up anytime from Dec. 6-7 before 6 p.m.
The set-up fee is $50 per tree, and checks should be made payable to Greater Big Run CARES. All proceeds will benefit the CARES fund to better the park facilities. Registration and fees are due on or before Dec. 7 by mailing them to Greater Big run CARES, PO Box 101 Big Run, PA 15715.
The festival will consist of trees sponsored by local organizations, companies, groups, and individuals. Trees can also be sponsored in memory of someone. Hot chocolate and Dan Smith’s candy bars will be available during the celebration.
Participants are responsible for providing their own tree, lights and decorations, and a sign with the name of who is sponsoring the tree or the person memorialized by the tree. Lights on the trees must be LED.
There will also be judging during the Light Up Night celebration. Judges will announce the most creative, best use of lighting and most unique. People’s choice and most Facebook likes will be posted on the Big Run CARES Facebook page to be voted on.
The winners of the people’s choice and most Facebook likes will be announced at the Big Run Fire Company Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 21. Winners from each category will receive $20 gift cards.
The trees will remain on display through Jan. 2. Trees must be removed by Jan. 5 at 5 p.m. Any trees left at 5 p.m. will become the property of the Big Run CARES group.