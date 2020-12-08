BIG RUN — The Big Run CARES group celebrated Light up Night for the Festival of the Trees on Friday, getting a special visit from Santa Claus who lit the trees for everyone.
The evening kicked off at about 6:30 p.m. with the ugly sweater contest being judged by Mayor Joseph Buterbaugh and Gaskill Township Supervisor Larry Bowers. The winners in the adult categories were Toni Blystone and Troy Creggar, and the winners of the children categories were Isabella Creggar and Brycen Buffngton.
CARES had a total of 12 trees entered into the festival this year, almost double what they had at last year’s festival. Kris Crytser, a member of CARES, said the group had a lot more participation from local businesses this year.
“We only had five last year, and we have 12 this year. We got some more local businesses to put in a tree. A couple more churches put in, but more local businesses,” Crytser said.
One of the trees was set up by Gaskill Township supervisors, and featured homemade street sign ornaments that named every road in the township. It also had work vehicles featured as ornaments on the tree to show the work the township does.
Other organizations like the Big Run Betas and the Big Run Volunteer Fire Company also decorated trees to be part of the festival.
“We gained, and as you can see we’re gaining more people that want to come and see it,” Crytser said.
The fire company escorted Santa Claus through town with the fire trucks, then doubled back for him to stop and light the trees. Everyone attending gave him a countdown, and he lit up all the trees with some “Christmas magic.”
Santa then spoke with some children and took photos with them for a brief time before he had to leave on the fire trucks to get back to the North Pole.
The trees will remain on display and be lit every night until Jan 2.