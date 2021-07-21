BIG RUN — The annual Big Run community yard sale and picnic will be held this weekend, bringing residents of the town and surrounding area together for celebration.
The festivities will take place from Thursday to Sunday, with yard and garage sales being the major draw at the start of the event. The borough waives the required permit for these celebrations, allowing everyone to set up a sale for the weekend.
Sales are allowed to begin on Thursday and last for the whole weekend. There will be sales in Big Run and Foxburg. The Foxburg sales can be be found by turning at Best Kawasaki and following the Thomas the Tank Engine Characters over the railroad tracks.
“You can have them Thursday through Sunday, but generally Saturday is the big day,” McKee said.
There will also be a bake sale set up in Foxburg.
Sunday will be the community church in the park followed by the community picnic. Robin McKee said most churches don’t hold their typical church services on this Sunday, encouraging their congregations to go to the service in the Veterans Memorial Park.
“Sometimes what happens is the whole church won’t even have church on that Sunday, they’ll just come here. That has happened before. The churches in town won’t hold their services at their churches, everybody will meet there,” McKee said.
The service will begin at 11 a.m. at the park, but will be moved to the War Memorial in the case of inclement weather.
Immediately following the service the community picnic will begin.