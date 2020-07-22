BIG RUN — The Big Run Borough Council is considering what protocol to follow to allow some of the girls basketball team to practice in the War Memorial building.
Council President George Bedell told the council that Steve White, the assistant athletic director at the Punxsutawney High School, contacted him about use of the War Memorial building.
“Mr. White has a bunch of girls he’s training on the basketball squad to move up next year to the high school, and these girls need a place to practice for one hour, three times a week. There’s only about eight of them,” Bedell said.
Council member Kathy MacAulay said the borough needs to have all the clearances and paperwork of the students and adults that will be present. She then suggested they look into what kind of paperwork the borough needed because of the coronavirus.
“It’s a government building, and we’re responsible for what goes on in the building, so we need to make sure our bases are covered,” MacAulay said.
She is planning to contact the high school to find out who is in charge of the gym, and what their protocol is for before and after practice. The Council is in favor of allowing the girls to use the War Memorial building to practice once this information is gathered.
ATV ordinance Adam Cryster also spoke to council about his ongoing efforts to get an ATV ordinance approved in the borough.
“We’re doing these things for the benefit of the community of Big Run, so can you tell me what the benefit for the community is that we would pass this?” MacAulay asked.
She questioned the use of state roads around the borough, saying that the ordinance is to make ATV use legal in town, but riding on state roads would still be considered illegal.
“There’s numerous other townships in the state that are doing this with little to no issue. We’ve talked to the state police,” Cryster said. “They know we’re riding on the roads. If you’re acting like an idiot, they’re going to pull you over.”
MacAulay expressed concerns about events, and having multiple four-wheelers driving through town. Cryster told her his ordinance wasn’t about events, and such events would only take place if more townships surrounding Big Run also passed such ordinances.
Cryster also said he attends poker runs at fire departments that bring in about 1,000 people a month charging about $45 a person. MacAulay said she could understand the money, but still didn’t see how this ordinance would be a benefit to the community.
The discussion ended when Cryster took back his paperwork on the proposed ordinance, saying he wasn’t going to waste the borough’s time and money to look into it.