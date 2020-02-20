BIG RUN — The Big Run Borough Council focused a portion of their discussion on the war memorial building during the group’s Monday night meeting.
Council member Kathy MacAulay said it had been brought to council’s attention that several items are missing from the War Memorial. She had a list of what was obviously missing, but said she was working on a more comprehensive list.
“It was brought to our attention after the last meeting that there are some things missing from the kitchen. Then, tonight when we looked for an extension cord for our unit they’re also missing from the building,” MacAulay said.
Council doesn’t want to rent without having the minimum kitchen appliances needed to host a dinner or other event. Among the items missing are new roasters that were still in the boxes.
MacAulay is working with residents who have hosted events in the War Memorial to make a list of the minimum requirements to host such events.
MacAulay then followed this up with a suggestion of replacing the locks on the building. Council approved this, and suggested the the locks be changed before she replace any of the missing items for the kitchen.
“We have talked about replacing the locks on the doors, and I think that is something that needs to be done, especially given the situation that we have where now we have to invest money into the kitchen for stuff that was here that is no longer here,” MacAulay said.
Further discussion on the building turned to the rental agreement, as the current agreement is unclear on how to charge different organizations and events.
Big Run CARES requested use of the building for an upcoming game night, and was approved. Shortly after, Robin McKee requested the building for BRANCHH, Big Run Area New Community Helping Hands, for a fundraiser.
Council first said it would cost $100, which upset McKee because of the good BRANCHH does in town as a non-profit.
“...Hopefully in the future the community will prevail, and we can have more of a structured War Memorial agreement in place so that it’s fair across the board,” MacAulay said.
After discussion, council member Josh Wachob suggested use of the building be provided for free for now while council evaluates the agreement. This was approved for both BRANCHH and CARES.