BIG RUN — This week’s council meeting in Big Run drew a larger than normal turnout as discussion regarding buying an air conditioning unit for the War Memorial included issues surrounding funds from the facility.
As of now, the War Memorial is the community’s primary event center. The building is rented for events including weddings, parties, and game nights. The money from the rentals goes to the borough because the council owns the building.
According to the council, the building is almost useless in the summer because it gets very hot inside. Council members believe purchasing an air conditioning unit will bring in more rentals during the summer months, and eventually pay for itself.
ABC Heating Cooling and Plumbing, a company associated with the cooperative purchasing program to which the borough belongs offered a $49,500 quote for a 20-ton air conditioning unit with a fresh air economizer and coil guards, one year labor, one year parts, and five year compressor warranties.
“I think it’s a lot of money, but on the other hand I’m thinking this place is no good to anybody in the summer time for any events without air conditioning. I’ve heard nothing but bad stuff about it being so hot... So what if we would put something like that in? Up the rent?” said council member Stacy McClafferty.
“We have not made a motion, or voted on this yet... We’re trying to figure out if we even want to entertain this... We need to do more study on it, and figure out what it’s going to cost,” Council President Marlin Rearick said.
Many of the residents at the meeting expressed opposition to purchasing an air conditioner for the building.
“As far as the air conditioning expense... I do believe this would be considered a government building because it’s owned by borough council... And I believe something for that expense needs an efficiency study done before you even vote on accepting that bid to see what the ongoing cost is going to be for the tax payers,” said resident Kathy MacAulay.
Discussion then turned to whether or not the War Memorial Fund, a group that raises funds for the War Memorial, must pay rent when they use the building. Rearick said he believed there was a verbal agreement made before his time on council that the fund could use the building as long as they paid for improvements to be made to the building.
“It was not a free ride... I’m saying they didn’t pay us rent, but they more than paid what they would’ve paid to rent with the improvements they made,” Rearick said.
“I think the question has been posed several times about what the actual amount of repairs, dollar wise, that the War Memorial Fund has contributed in comparison of the cost of utilities of them using it without paying a fee...” MacAulay said.
Rearick said he would meet with someone on the committee to try to determine the value of the repairs the group has made. He said he usually does not discuss the War Memorial Fund at council because he has no control over it other than to approve repairs.