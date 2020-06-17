BIG RUN — The Big Run Borough Council is continuing to work on the rental agreement for the Big Run War Memorial building and the Veterans Park.
Council member Kathy MacAuley and borough secretary Dawn Kopp have been reviewing previous documents for rentals at the building and park. This review was to gather an understanding of the different rates for borough residents, non-residents, non-profits, and multi-day events. The process has taken several months because MacAuley and Kopp are having trouble deciphering set rates from previous paperwork.
“It was not congruent as far as rentals go and as far as what are the policies and procedures,” MacAuley said.
MacAuley and Kopp have decided that $100 is a fair rental fee for nonprofits to use the building. MacAuley said the council still has to think about the cost of running the building when charging rental fees.
“I really don’t feel that $100 is a lot to ask for, even if you’re a nonprofit organization that is doing a big dinner or a big fundraiser. We have to as a borough be conscious of the cost involved in running the building,” MacAuley said.
Kopp also said there is no rental contract for the Veterans Park as of right now, and several different versions of the War Memorial rental agreement.
Robin McKee asked if the building is rented for an event on Saturday, if the rent will cover coming in to set up the night before. This is something that Kopp and MacAuley are looking into as they get the new rates set.
“There just has to be very clear expectations for people who want to rent or even when people call in that they know what our rates are, what those rates include, and I believe that we should have that ready for the next meeting,” MacAuley said.
The council has also contacted Derek Wolfanger to conduct a forensic audit of the War Memorial account because it does not want to be held accountable for the previous council’s activities.
The Pennsylvania State Police investigation into the Borough of Big Run War Memorial Fund is still ongoing and no charges have been filed.