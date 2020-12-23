BIG RUN — The Big Run Borough Council held its monthly meeting outside Monday evening due to the COVID-19 restrictions on indoor gatherings.
The council met outside on the steps of the War Memorial for a brief meeting to pass a few necessary motions for the month, which included the 2021 budget.
According to the budget, the borough approved a budget with a revenue of $94,874.81 and capital reserve of $34,982.65 for a total revenue of $129,857.46. The total expenditure expected for the year is $129,857.46.
The council also appointed Debbie Bowers to the tax collector position to fill the vacancy left by Susan Clafferty’s resignation.
The final item on the agenda for the meeting was Ordinance 235 levying taxes for 2021 with no chance or increase from the 2020 rates. The vote to pass this ordinance will be done at the next regular meeting in January so it can be advertised in the newspaper.
The taxes are levied on all real estate within the borough at millage rates of each mill being equal to 20 cents on every $100 of assessed valuation. There will be six and half mills for general borough purposes with two mills allocated for flood control, 0.95 mills for the purchase of fire engines and equipment, and .80 mills for providing recreation facilities and maintenance, totaling 8.25 mills.
There will also be one percent earned income tax to be split between the borough and the school district.
There were no public comments taken at the meeting due to the circumstances. Comments can be mailed to the borough office at PO Box 437 Big Run PA, 15715.