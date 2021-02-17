BIG RUN — The Big Run Borough Council discussed possible pavilions rentals and events at the Veterans Park, and the work being done on the rental agreement for such properties.
Borough Secretary Dawn Kopp told the council she had been approached by two parties interested in renting the pavilion in the summer.
One was a local woman about the Big Run Little League team. The woman told Kopp that the pavilion had been reserved for the team free of charge in the past.
Kopp told the woman the council is still updating and revising the rental agreements for the various borough properties, and that she would have to bring it up to them. The second request was for a reunion.
Robin McKee also requested use of the park during the public comment section on behalf of the Big Run Betas for the annual Easter egg hunt.
“What we had used before, we used the concession stand before, just inside, to give out prizes,” McKee said. “As long as COVID still seems like it’s on the downslope, and it’s outside so we should be able to be socially distanced and wear our masks.”
She also asked to reserve the park for the annual community picnic in July, which follows the community-wide yard sales for the entire weekend.
Following this, Councilman Josh Wachob spoke up and said he believed both of the events should be free of charge.
“Both of them should be free of charge. I know we’re doing the agreements and rentals and stuff, but that’s a town-wide organization and activity,” Wachob said. “I would agree with the Little League as well.”
Councilman Wayne McKee echoed this, saying there aren’t many organizations left in town. Wachob made a motion for the park to be reserved free of charge to the Big Run Betas and Big Run Little League. This motion was passed unanimously.
The new Borough Solicitor C.J. Zwick is also going to be reviewing the War Memorial and pavilion rental agreements and making his recommendations to the council.
“We just want to get that contract nailed down before things open back up,” said Kathy MacAulay, council member.
Council also asked Zwick to look over a copy of Sykesville Borough’s rental agreements, as this is what the council would like to base their pavilion agreement on.
The council also agreed that rentals of the War Memorial are still on hold until COVID-19 is less of a worry for the area. Council member and EMA representative for the council Carole Bergman did report that the borough had leveled off in cases in the last three weeks.
Zwick is planning to be present at the March council meeting to discuss these topics further.