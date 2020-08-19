BIG RUN — The Big Run Borough Council has released the preliminary prices and rental agreement for the War Memorial building, but also voted not to accept any rentals at this time.
Council Member Kathy MacAulay and Borough Secretary Dawn Kopp have been working for several weeks to sort through previous rental agreements that were used, and pricing that was followed. They have said several times that it seems a definite agreement and pricing was never followed.
The council has also been approached by multiple youth organizations seeking a place to practice sports, but Council has been wary of this amidst COVID-19.
“We are a government building. We can be held liable if something happens, and we don’t have any way to really regulate that they’re following regulations right now,” MacAulay said.
Council asked for the new Borough Solicitor C.J. Zwick’s advice, and he said he would be more worried about the state restrictions, and recommended not scheduling any rentals if they have not already been planned.
“In large part too, I think it’s related to being responsible stewards of the public entity as far as the borough goes, and the people, the residents,” Zwick said. “I would certainly encourage a strongly worded waiver, recognizing there are issues with waivers.”
MacAulay motioned to postpone any rentals or use of the building other than council meetings. This was passed in a 4-to-1 vote, with Council President George Bedell opposing.
Under the new rental agreement, there are four categories to choose from for the War Memorial, and a newly added rental price for the Veteran’s Park.
“We had one agreement that covered a lot of different facets of rental options, that really we can’t even find in the files that were ever being followed in the recent past. What I would like to do now is have pretty much the same agreement, but have five different versions of it,” MacAulay said.
Some changes made to the rental agreement was the addition of a security deposit to the hourly rental agreement, and a half-day option, which MacAulay said could be more economical than hourly. Up to this point, there was never any rental agreement for the Veteran’s Park, which has been changed, and a security deposit is now required.
None of these have been approved at this time, and some changes were already discussed during the meeting. The agreement is also being passed along to Solicitor Zwick to look over for possible legal changes to be made.
The following are the proposed rental prices;
Hourly; pay by the hour or fraction thereof at $25/hour with a security deposit of $50.
Half day; four hour event plus two hour setup/cleanup for a maximum of six hours for $100 plus an additional $25 for stove/oven use. The security deposit is $100.
Full Day Rental; a full day starting as early as 7 a.m. and ending at midnight.
- Fee for non-profit organizations is $150
- Fee for Big Run Borough resident is $200
- Fee for non-borough resident is $250
- The security deposit is $150.
Wedding/Weekend rental; from Friday 8 a.m. to Sunday at noon.
- Fee for Big Run Borough resident is $350
- Fee for non-borough resident is $450
- The security deposit is $200
Veteran’s Park rental; the fee for rent is $50 with a $50 security deposit.