BIG RUN — The Big Run Borough Council reviewed several updates about the War Memorial building regarding the roof project and possible rentals during the meeting Monday evening.
COVID-19 and rentalsCouncil member Carole Bergman provided a COVID-19 update for the borough and surrounding areas, saying there were currently eight confirmed cases in the borough. Punxsutawney and the surrounding area have 98 confirmed cases.
“I think we should still hold on the War Memorial. I think we’ve been voting on it every month just to keep current with it,” said Councilwoman Kathy MacAulay. She followed this statement with a motion to continue not taking rentals until the January meeting.
The town meetings and emergency use will still be allowed for the time being. The council also mentioned they already approved the entrance way to be used during the “light up night” for the Big Run CARES Festival of the Trees.
The council did have Glenn Pearce from the Big Run Fire Department come and spray the building prior to Election Day. MacAulay voiced concerns that there wasn’t much reason to spend money on a sprayer if the council was still not taking rentals.
“One thing we have in our favor is that we’re not using the building very often,” MacAulay said. “If we were having more people in, I think it would be something to invest in if we were doing it as a rental, but we’re just using it once a month.”
She added that the building and surfaces are being cleaned with Clorox before and after their meetings right now. Big Run Fire Chief Scott Bowers said the fire department would offer its sprayer if a natural disaster took place, and many people had to be gathered in the War Memorial.
War Memorial roof updateCouncil Member Wayne McKee has been keeping up contact with the county on the roof project.
“The contractor was supposed to be back today. Obviously they did not show. I was contacted in an email today from Bill Setree asking, he actually sent it to the contractor asking if anybody had been here, and I chimed in that no, no one had been here,” McKee said.
He said the materials are there, and they were supposed to start Monday, so he is hopeful someone will be there soon to continue work. Council member Josh Wachob spoke up to say some of the material had been blown into the neighbor’s yard during the storm Sunday night.
Tax collector
Susan McClafferty recently resigned as borough tax collector, after holding it for about four years. The borough is searching for someone interested in being appointed to the position until someone can be elected next year.
Scott Bowers said he would ask his mother, Deb Bowers, who he knew had been interested in the position in the past. Deb Bowers is currently the tax collector for Gaskill Township.