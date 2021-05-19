BIG RUN — The Big Run Borough Council provided citizens with an update to the items stolen from the War Memorial building, and announced they will be opening the building for rentals at 75 percent capacity.
“We’re open for rentals at 75 percent capacity and Dawn (Kopp) has gotten a couple of calls,” said Councilwoman Kathy MacAulay.
She then addressed the items the council had noticed were missing from the building. She said last May the council got a call from the Pennsylvania State Police to pick up Big Run Borough property, and had heard nothing else until recently.
“I talked to a PSP trooper, and he said the DA has stated there is not enough evidence to prosecute, and talking with our solicitor about what to do next, but that will clear us up getting the property back in the borough building where it belongs, and dealing with the property,” said MacAulay.
She said this will make the rentals easier, but they will still have to replace some items from the kitchen that were missing. The council did complete an inventory of everything that is there, but she said some of the appliances and tools would need replaced simply because they can no longer be used.
The council also approved a sign to be set up marking the War Memorial as a Summer Food Distribution site again this year. The program will only utilize the parking lot, not the inside of the building.
Councilman Wayne McKee also told the council the water was turned on for the Veteran’s Memorial Park, and the bathrooms have been cleaned and are ready for use.
Flag programThe council was also approached by Milt Tyler, one of the men in town who takes care of making sure there are American flags lining Route 119 through town. He said he and the others who take care of this program need to pass it on to “more healthy folks,” as Tyler said.
It was suggested by Council President George Bedell that the borough council take over the program to ensure there is always someone to continue the program.
He said there’s not much to do, just put new PVC pipe in or purchase new flags as they are needed. Each year they do a walk through town to see which flags might need replaced or fixed.
“If it was run by the borough and the council, then it would be ongoing,” Bedell said.
Tyler offered to transfer any funds the group has left to the borough, but the borough suggested they spend all the remaining money on poles and other flag equipment, then the borough can store the materials until they are needed.
He agreed that he would find out what kind of finances the group has, and would get back to the council about turning the program over, and provide them with contact information for where they get the supplies from.
PersonnelThe council also entered into an executive session for personnel issues at the end of the meeting. When it reconvened, a motion was made to relieve a maintenance worker of his duties effective immediately, and pay him what is owed for his final pay. This motion was approved, and the council plans to advertise for a new maintenance worker.