BIG RUN — The Greater Big Run CARES Fall Festival, which is open to Big Run and surrounding area residents, has been planning numerous events for an extended festival weekend this year.
Last year’s fall festival was a single day event in Big Run. It was received so well by the community that CARES has decided to expand to two days, Friday and Saturday, for this year. The year’s festival will be held Sept. 18-19.
Friday evening will be the Friday Night Kick Off, featuring a car show and concert by classic rock group Trainwreck. The car show begins at 5 p.m. at the Veterans Park. Trainwreck will begin playing from 6-9 p.m.
Saturday will be packed with great family fun and plenty of entertainment. Making a return from last year is the Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company Kid’s Firefighter Challenge. This firefighter course designed for children will be available from noon to 2 p.m.
A scarecrow building contest will be held Saturday. Set-up time will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with judging to follow immediately at 3 p.m. This contest is open to all ages, families, clubs, groups, and businesses. The entry fee for the contest is $10, and any materials may be used to build the scarecrow except for pre-molded or commercially available face masks.
The categories for the contest are traditional –like would be found in a corn field, theme that best fits the fall festival, youth –open up to age 12, and business or non-profit groups. Entries must be appropriate for a community event, no politics or gore allowed in the displays.
Also beginning at 10 a.m. will be the pet parade sponsored by the Saint Phillips United Methodist Church of Big Run. More details on this are still being worked out by CARES.
There will also be a double-elimination corn hole tournament beginning at noon. The cost is $30 per team for pre-registration and $35 the day of the event. Teams pre-registering will only need to pay $15 with pre-registration and $15 the day of the tournament. Cost benefits the Big Run CARES group. Payout to the winners will be 50 percent.
Preregistrations should include the team name, contact information, and address, and can be sent to Greater Big Run CARES, P.O. Box 101, Big Run, PA 15715 no later than Sept. 12.
Also on Saturday will be hay rides, face painting by Fantasia Fantasy Faces and a chance to meet the dogs and handlers of the Pine Creek K-9 Search Unit. CARES has also constructed two trebuchets to be used for pumpkin chucking at the park.
CARES invites Big Run and the surrounding area to join them at the Veteran’s Park for this two-day fall festival and family fun.