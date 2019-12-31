BIG RUN — The Great Big Run CARES Festival of the Trees votes have been tallied and winners announced.
The competition was the first community tree event held in Big Run in many years. Seven trees were entered this year, and the group hopes to see more next year.
All the trees are on display in front of the Big Run War Memorial building. The set up fee for each tree benefitted the CARES group to better the park facilities.
The trees were posted to the CARES Facebook page for voting in each category. The categories were each given a number, and voters were asked to comment the number of the category for which they cast their vote under the photo of the tree.
The categories were; most creative (1), most unique (2), best use of lighting (3), and people’s choice (4). There was also a category for most Facebook likes. Voters only had to like the photo to cast a vote for this category.
The winners were; The Big Run Methodist Church for most creative, the Schuckers Family Tree for most unique, the Big Run Volunteer Fire Company for best use of lights, In Memory of Bud Jones for people’s choice, and Schuckers Family Tree for most Facebook likes.
The trees will remain up until Jan. 2, and are lit daily from 6:30 to 10 p.m.