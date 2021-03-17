BIG RUN — Big Run Fire Chief Scott Bowers signed up to speak during the council meeting to cover a couple of topics for the fire company this month.
Bowers first order of business was to thank the local citizens who had kept the fire hydrants cleared of snow this winter.
“The fire company wants to thank the residents in the borough and anybody who took care of the fire hydrants this year. We had more snow than what we usually have. So, every time I went down through town, I saw they were either dug out or some of our guys dug them out, but we appreciate that. It can cause a real mess, thank goodness there hasn’t been anything in town for a long time, so just keep it that way, but it does help when the hydrants are cleaned out and stuff like that,” Bowers said.
Mayor Joseph Buterbaugh asked if some of the hydrants had been replaced. Council President George Bedell said the old hydrants are all being replaced.
Bowers then addressed a complaint he heard from a resident about one of the company members driving through town.
“I don’t know if it was speeding, or just the way he was coming through town,” Bowers said. “If somebody has a problem that needs to be addressed that is fire company related or something of that sort, I am adamant of taking care of it right away. I just don’t want it on Facebook and that’s where it got to.”
Bowers said he would be leaving cards with the council that had his number, the deputy chief’s number, the assistant’s number, and the president’s number. He said he would rather someone contact him with a problem so it can be addressed.
He said everybody gets excited sometimes when going to a call, and it all depends on the severity of the call they are responding to.
“I know that’s what happens today, it’s better to say it there than meet the person in the face. I’d rather be face-to-face with you and have the argument or whatever than to clean it up on Facebook,” Bowers said.