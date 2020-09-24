BIG RUN — Big Run Fire Chief Scott Bowers gave an update on the fire department, talking about sanitization protocols, funding, and the necessity of rentals.
The Big Run Volunteer Fire Company recently invested in a disinfectant sprayer to use each time they have to be in the fire hall, or have a rental in their event center. This has been an important addition to the hall to ensure the members of the company stay healthy and able to serve the community.
Bowers also said this is good, because the department has to have their event center open to rentals. He said the department is not continuing to rent their building out of spite, but because they have to.
The company is continuing to take rentals in the event center to keep the bills paid. According to Bowers, it takes between $90,000 and $120,000 a year to operate, without saving.
“I know what it takes to run the borough too, I have an idea of the monies. It’s not easy. We are probably 55 percent less in funds this year than what we were in 2019. That’s got to come from somewhere. I don’t know where it’s going to come from, we’re good for right now… We will make it, we will be fine and we’ve applied for four different grants,” Bowers said.
He said this isn’t just a problem for the Big Run Fire Department either, but a problem facing many other fire departments. Some companies are wondering how they’re going to survive.
The committee in charge of rentals has drafted a new contract that states anyone renting the building is not allowed to exceed a certain number of occupancy that complies with COVID mandates. The agreement states that if the renter exceeds the number of people and gets caught by the government, it is not liable to the fire department.
“We did invest in a sprayer. It produces steam and a mist. I’ll give credit to Glenn (Pearce), he’s been diligent about it before and after any event that we have,” Bowers said. “We’re doing it to our trucks, the engines are getting steamed inside the hall itself.”
The main concern Bowers has is the high number of volunteer firefighters in the company who also work EMS. He said this opens them up to higher risk of getting COVID-19, which worries him.
“That’s why we’re doing what we’re doing. It may not be the best, but we’re trying it,” Bowers said.