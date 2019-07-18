BIG RUN — The Big Run Volunteer Fire Department will soon have a new home, with expanded capabilities.
In March of 2018, the fire department decided to purchase the former Big Run Carpet building located on Thompson Street and have been renovating it ever since, according to fire Chief Scott Bowers.
The current station has been located at the corner of Main Street (Route 119) since 1953.
Fire department officials have been trying to find a new location for more than 10 years, said Bowers, noting firefighters have difficulty pulling in and out of the station parking lot. Even with their lights and siren on, there have been accidents directly in front of the station.
When the former carpet building was for sale for the first time a few years ago, the fire department didn’t have the money to purchase it. But when it was for sale a second time, the fire department did not want pass up the opportunity.
“This has been an opportunity that fell into our lap,” said Bowers.
The current building they are renovating will be the social hall and event center. Once it is completed, they will begin construction of the new fire hall, which has already been approved.
Prior to making the decision to move, the fire department made a list of pros and cons. The result was a whole page of pros but only one con — the cost.
“This took a lot of commitment from our own members, because this is big,” Bowers said. “You don’t see whole stations and social halls built every day.”
The construction of the new station is expected to go much faster than the renovation being done for the event center. The new station will include offices for the administration, training rooms and, most importantly, larger doors, he said.
“Everybody is looking forward to the new bay doors,” department Treasurer Marcia Bowers said.
The new hall will have 12 by 12 foot doors so they have no problem pulling their trucks in, she said. The department has to be careful what size truck they buy with their current station because the doors are too small, said Marcia Bowers. They also don’t have room for other stations to park their truck in their bay if they get assistance from them on a call.
“We’ve been fortunate with the fundraising ... our community takes care of us,” said Chief Bowers. “It’s not easy. It’s not easy for any fire department.”
The fire department is optimistic about the future of their station, however, he said.
The current fire station has already been sold, with an agreement that the fire department can continue to use it until the construction of the new station is finished in the fall.