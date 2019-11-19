BIG RUN — The Big Run food pantry is a lesser known resource in the Big Run area that some residents still don’t realize exists.
Big Run Area New Community Helping Hands, or BRANCHH, was established in 2009. The group operates from the Social hall of the First Christian Church at 117 Church Street in Big Run. They offer pickups on the second Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. to noon.
Volunteer Robin McKee explained the pantry tries to pair foods from which a full meal can be made, like pasta and sauce, soups and crackers, and peanut butter and jelly. They also encourage fresh, in-season food.
“We try to give out some more nutritious things, we don’t do ramen noodles,” McKee said. “We try to encourage some fresh things like the eggs, and when fresh potatoes are in season we try to get them.”
BRANCHH gets no funding from any corporation, and runs entirely on a donation basis. They don’t apply for grants because there are only a few families who help, and they try to keep it to what they can manage.
“God has been good to us the whole time, we’ve never gone without something,” McKee said.
The pantry serves about 14 families per month and most of their service goes to the elderly in the area, according to McKee. Each family gets a food box that they can fill with food from the pantry. Of things like soups and vegetables, there are a certain number each box gets, but the family or individual can pick which they want from what’s available.
The people served are good about not taking more food than they think they need, or taking food they know they won’t eat. This is a great help to the food pantry, because they can give that food to someone who will definitely use it.
The pantry doesn’t turn anyone away, but they try to help the locals as much as they can, and will direct people to other food pantries near them they might not know about like Reynoldsville. They will also carry the food up the church steps or deliver for those who might have trouble walking or getting around.
BRANCHH has also been able to add hygiene and cleaning products to their list of offered supplies. They rotate every other month between cleaning supplies and hygiene products. Those who come in for food can also get two items being offered that month.
“This is something that we’re able to do now, but when we first started we didn’t have the funding for it. This is thanks to our donations we receive,” McKee said.
McKee also said the pantry is considering starting a pilot program to collect and distribute pet food as well. She said most people don’t need baby food because they can get WIC, but there’s no program to help feed a pet. They are also considering this because most of their patrons are elderly, and like to have pets for company.