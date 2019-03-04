BIG RUN — A small-community food pantry in Big Run has volunteers dedicated to making sure no person or family goes hungry.
BRANCHH — Big Run Area New Community Helping Hands — serves Gaskill, Bell and Henderson Townships, as well as the Big Run Borough, said volunteer Robin McKee.
BRANCHH doesn’t turn people away, but directs those in other service areas to other pantries as well, McKee says. It serves between nine and 14 families per month, distributing $40-$50 of food to each person or family.
“Our goal is to provide healthy and nutritional foods,” she said.
Basic items include cereal, pancake mix and syrup, pasta and sauce, noodles, canned fruit, tuna, macaroni and cheese, stuffing, sloppy joe and chili mixes, canned vegetables, soup, peanut butter and jelly, crackers, brownie mix, gravy, meat, butter bread, juice, bagged potatoes and eggs, McKee says, as well as seasonal products.
BRANCHH also provides personal care or cleaning products on a rotational basis — toilet paper and tissues, shampoo and deodorant, laundry and dish soup and paper towels and spray cleaner.
“Due to the fact that we operate by donation, we encourage individuals who visit our local food pantry to be from our service area,” she said.
Twelve to 14 people typically volunteer, rotating month to month, McKee says. About six fill boxes and bags and assist people in taking items to their cars.
“Each month, we replenish our stock, in addition to purchasing fresh food,” she said. “Once or twice a year, we also purchase a large quantity of nonperishable items, stocking up and spending anywhere from $2,500 to $3,000.”
McKee has been involved in local food pantry efforts for more than 25 years, she said, previously helping to pack holiday boxes and angel tree gifts for families and children at First Christian Church in Big Run.
After Pastor Jerry Holmes died, she stepped up to keep the program running, McKee said. In 2009, a group of Big Run Citizens formed BRANCHH.
Volunteers distribute food from 11 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month, McKee said, at the social hall of First Christian Church on Church Street in Big Run.
In the past five years, BRANCHH has distributed more than 608 boxes, 140 last year alone, McKee said.
“Bring a bag, basket or box, and we will fill it up,” she said.
BRANCHH’s major fundraiser, a pork chop dinner, will be held April 26 in the social hall, too. This includes a pork chop in barbecue sauce or mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, a vegetable, applesauce, rolls and a dessert. Only 100 meals are sold, so tickets should be purchased ahead of time. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 3-12 and children younger than 3 years old eat for free. Takeouts are also available.
Pork dinner tickets can be purchased during the March Craft Show at the Big Run War Memorial on March 16 or by calling BRANCHH at 814-952-1172.
“God has truly blessed BRANCHH through the years, and in turn, we can pass to the community,” McKee said. “We are fortunate to have so many individuals, businesses, churches, fire companies and local organizations also supporting and believing in our cause.”
McKee quotes John 6:53, saying, “Then Jesus declared, ‘I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never go hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty.’”
Monetary, food, personal hygiene or cleaning product donations are appreciated, McKee said. Donations can be mailed to BRANCHH, 117 Church Street, Big Run, PA 15716, or by calling McKee at 814-952-1172.
