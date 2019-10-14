BIG RUN — The Greater Big Run Community Activities, Recreation, and Entertainment Society (CARES) brought the community together for its first fall festival at the ball field.
The Greater Big Run CARES is a group of citizens from the Big Run and surrounding townships who have been meeting for the past several months with a common goal of creating activities and entertainment to bring the community together. The group has a variety of plans for activities and community improvements it hopes to accomplish with the support of the town.
“My personal feeling is that once we lost the elementary school, the community kind of collapsed... You used to know everybody in town. Now you see people going down the street, you don’t know if they’re visiting or if they live here,” said Kevin Wachob, a member of the CARES group.
The fall festival over the weekend was the first community-wide event Greater Big Run CARES has staged, and the first time it was able to get its message out to the public. There was good participation from community organizations, according to Wachob, with the Big Run Fire Department, several community churches and many community members having tables and activities of family fun at the ball field.
Activities began at 11 a.m. and continued into the evening, with a wide variety of activities available at no cost to families. The hayrides were the only activity that cost money, at $3 a ride.
CARES hopes to have a monthly event at which the community can gather. A Facebook page for The Greater Big Run CARES is designed to enable people join to keep up with each event as it is planned.
Organizers said CARES hopes to bring the park up to ADA compliance and make age specific play areas. Wachob mentioned a movement going on across the country of creating senior citizen playgrounds, which the group is interested in bringing to Big Run. The town also used to hold community dances on the tennis courts, and CARES is hoping to bring this back. They have already tried having an impromptu kick-ball game.
“Everybody had a good time except they were all sore the next morning,” Wachob said.
The United Methodist Church of Big Run held a stuffed animal costume contest. Children were encouraged to dress and modify a stuffed animal to enter in the contest. Pastors from other churches in the area acted as judges to choose the best dressed, most loved, best halloween costume, most creative, and judges choice.
The First Christian Church held a bake sale to benefit the CARES group during the festival. The members of their woman’s Bible study group baked all the treats for sale. The Tri County Church also donated the use of its inflatable slide for the event.
Richard and Amy Yeager donated 175 pumpkins to the event for pumpkin painting. Amy Yeager said she was afraid they would have too many pumpkins left over, but only had about 30 left by 3 p.m.
There were also children’s games going on all day that were set up by Kris Cryster. There was a photo booth, a scavenger hunt, ring toss, bowling, golf, tic-tac-toe, and a favorite of children; the corn pile.