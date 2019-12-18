BIG RUN — A Big Run man faces child endangerment charges after his children were allegedly found alone on the street.
Punxsutawney based state police filed charges Nov. 21 against Devar Ronell Jamerson, 27, of Big Run, including two felony charges of endangering the welfare of children, and two misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering the welfare of children.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, officers were dispatched to East Main Street in Big Run following a report that two infant children were playing on State Route 119.
When police arrived, they interviewed the father of the children, Jamerson. He allegedly told police he had been asleep for about an hour, and had the two children locked inside the bedroom with him. He said the children had unlocked the bedroom door, unlocked the child gate, and unlocked the front door, all while he was sleeping.
The children were reportedly found by an unknown individual in the middle of the street. They were taken inside a residence they were near and looked after until Jamerson arrived to pick them up.
Jamerson has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 19 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.