BIG RUN — An investigation into a possible financial theft involving the Big Run War Memorial Fund resulted in a search warrant being served by state police in Punxsutawney at the war memorial building on Main Street in Big Run on Tuesday.
Ken Burkett, a concerned Big Run resident, said the investigation is a result of probable cause that was founded by Allegheny Forensic Accounting of St. Marys, a firm hired by Burkett.
The War Memorial Fund is an organization, which formed in July 2015 to help renovate the building as a way to relieve some of the burden the building upkeep was putting on taxpayers. The building was built by the Big Run Area Veterans in 1946-1952.
“The council always says they can’t speak for the War Memorial Fund because they don’t control it,” said Burkett. “It has always been an extension of the council, they just won’t admit it.”
Two council members, Bonnie Haugh and Carmeta States, are also members of the War Memorial Fund. However, the War Memorial Fund is not considered a council committee.
A concerned citizens group, started by Burkett about a year ago, was formed to ensure the equitable treatment of all residents by the current council, he said.
Burkett said he and other community members had witnessed “a pattern of inconsistent treatment of citizens, and a lack of communication,” according to a previously published Courier Express article. The group also saw the harsh treatment of anyone who would question the council regarding how they conduct business.
The concerned citizens group wanted to encourage the council to operate in a more transparent way and have open communication with the community. One of their main goals was to get the current administration to have a better flow of information with the citizens. Currently, there is no website or official Facebook page for the borough, and even that would be an improvement in the eyes of the citizens.
“If they had been transparent from the start, none of this would be a problem,” Burkett said.
About six months after forming the concerned citizens group, Burkett hired the investigator from Allegheny Forensic Accounting. This was after he and several other citizens had tried repeatedly to get information from the council through the Freedom of Information Act, which requires full or partial disclosure of previously unreleased information controlled by the U.S. government.
Burkett said he filed Right-to-Know requests, but wouldn’t get a response. He said some of the request forms were returned to him.
“The investigator is a neutral bias in the situation,” said Burkett. “Their only job is to crunch the numbers. He could just as easily prove them innocent as he could guilty at this point. He is very clear he does not take a position,” Burkett said of the investigator he hired.
Burkett said he is a strong believer in the Constitution and the judicial system, and that everyone is innocent until proven guilty. He said there could just be some mistakes in the accounting; it doesn’t mean anything illegal has happened.
Council President Marlin Rearick confirmed search warrants were served by state police on Tuesday, but declined to comment further when contacted by the Courier Express.