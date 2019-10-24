BIG RUN — Big Run held a town hall event on Tuesday evening for the candidates running for borough council seats in the upcoming election.
There will be three seats being voted on for the council in this election, Bonnie Haugh, John Smeal, and Stacy McClafferty. There are two candidates on the ballot, and two running a write-in campaign against the incumbents.
Carole Bergman was raised in Bradford, then moved to California when she was 12 years old. She spent most of her life there, and came back to the area when she retired to be closer to one of her daughters and grandchildren. She had been a pastor in the Methodist Church for many years, and took over at a church when their pastor had an accident. After being there for a few years, she was appointed to Big Run.
“I felt like I came home, I want to live here the rest of my life. My ancestors are from Summerville ... so I really do feel like this is my part of the country,” Bergman said.
Kathy MacAuly has lived in Big Run for almost 26 years, and has loved the town since she first moved here from the Philadelphia area years ago.
MacAuly recalled all the support she got from the community during times of struggle she went through. With her family so far away, she said the town became her family when she needed it. She said this have given her a compelling spirit to stand up for freedom for everybody.
“One of the things I really feel we need on our council is full disclosure of the proceedings, the financials, the practices. I’ve seen this community face it’s share of struggles, but I’ve also witnessed how the community came together,” MacAuly said.
She has worked as a bookkeeper and secretary before moving to Big Run. Since coming to Big Run she has lead three home based businesses, and lead her teams to the top three percent of the companies. Today, she is life coach and wellness educator.
She wants to see the borough have more of a presence on social media to reach the younger generation. She believes this will help to keep young families in the area.
“I believe positive relationships, unity, and community is what will keep families in Big Run, and that starts with the leadership of this town,” MacAuly said.
Josh Wachob is running write-in campaign for a seat on council. He has been a resident in the same house in Big Run for 34 years.
“It’s time for a change people. I might not be the right choice. The least I can do is give it a try. I’m going to fight for you guys. I think these people over here [the other candidates] are going to fight for you as well,” Wachob said.
His main focus is getting a change on the Borough Council and having some new faces after the election. He is focused on the lack of trust with the council, and said the first thing any new council member needed to focus on was getting the trust back.
Wayne McKee is also running a write-in campaign for borough council. He has been self-employed in Big Run for about 25 years. He has previously served on council for four years in the 90s during the time of the flood.
“I would like to see the town get a better sense of community again. I think to do that you have to target the youth,” McKee said.
He pointed out that most of the community members in attendance at the town hall were older adults. He also mentioned the Big Run CARES groups was doing a good job at getting the youth involved. He said he hoped to bring more organizations together for a better sense of community.
Todd Peace, a citizen at the town hall brought up the need to get sidewalks fixed in town, talked about the grants available for improvements around town. He also mentioned looking into getting a backhoe for the borough so they could do some of their own projects, and help some of the townships around them.
The candidates were receptive to all the ideas he had. MacAuly said she didn’t have any experience in grant writing, but that she is resourceful, and willing to look into the possibilities, Peace said.