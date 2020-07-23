BIG RUN — The Big Run Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a Firehouse Food Truck Festival this weekend at the fire hall and event center.
The festival will be running in conjunction with the town-wide yard sale days. The fire department event center is located in town at 202 Thompson St. This festival will act as a fundraiser for the BRVFD.
“We have visions of lining that whole street,” said Scott Bowers, the Big Run fire chief.
The festival and community yard sale will both be taking place on Friday and Saturday. The food truck festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
There will also be live music provided by On The Brink, a local classic rock band, Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.
“I think it’s going to be cool having everybody out in front of the fire hall listening to a band. I just think it’s going to be neat Saturday night,” Bowers said.
Food vendors who will be attending the festival will be the new Chuck Wagon Truck of Punxsutawney, Table 105 from Kane, and the Fire Department will be doing hot sausage sandwiches and pirogies.
“If even these couple want to come back in August I’ll get another band,” Bowers said. “We sent out 60 invitations and nobody replied. We thought they’d be looking for somewhere to go,” Bowers said.
The Chuck Wagon is the new food truck for Frank’s Five Star Lunch, and Table 105 does tacos and shrimp, according to Bowers.