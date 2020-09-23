BIG RUN — The Big Run Borough council once again voted to not take any rentals in the War Memorial.
During discussions about the War Memorial, Kathy MacAulay motioned to keep the building closed except for emergencies and the upcoming election. This decision was made after hearing the public safety report from council member Carole Bergman.
“There’s been no change in COVID cases in Big Run in the last two months, which is good,” Bergman said. “The bad news is I, like everybody else, am getting really tired of all of this, and I think we’re all letting down our guard... I think we need to stay the course, wear our masks and keep doing what we have to do.”
There was a scheduled blood drive to be held in the War Memorial soon. MacAulay also suggested this could be moved to the Big Run Fire Department.
The fire department has invested in a disinfectant sprayer that is used to disinfect the fire hall and rental building after every use. The council asked if they could rent the sprayer, and are considering buying their own.
Fire Chief Scott Bowers said the fire company doesn’t mind hosting the blood drive.
The council said the War Memorial would continue to be a month by month discussion. The main concern continues to be the fact it is a government building, should someone contract COVID-19 from an event held there.
“For me, there is no change on how I see the rentals here, only because we haven’t even invested in that kind of precaution, and we’re a government building,” MacAulay said.
The council is considering their options for the election, as there will be many more people in the building that day then during a council meeting.
The council was also asked if groups could use the front lobby without letting anyone into the gym. The Big Run Bettas typically use the space as a safe house on Halloween for children, and Big Run CARES used it last year for the Festival of the Trees.
Both Robin McKee and Cris Crytser asked about these uses. McKee is a member of the Bettas and Crytser was representing CARES.
“If someone doesn’t feel safe, I’m not going to reject anyone from coming in the War Memorial personally,” said Josh Wachob, a council member.
Crytser said she just wanted the council to have this in the back of their heads about the Festival of the Trees because it is CARES next big event.
The borough council will consider these possibilities leading up to these events.