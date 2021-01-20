BIG RUN — The Big Run Borough Council discussed the War Memorial roof project during the council meeting Monday night, and the fact that it still had not been finished.
Council President George Bedell said all the ceiling tile in the War Memorial had been replaced, except for the top corner.
“The roof is not finished. Why, I don’t know. I thought they were going to be finished up when they were here the last time about a week or so ago,” Bedell said.
He said he believes the workers applied for an extension because they couldn’t get materials because of COVID, but the county discovered the materials were available from other sources.
“The only thing we can say now is it doesn’t seem to be leaking,” Bedell said.
Councilman Wayne McKee asked if anyone had heard from the county since Jan. 11, which was the last time he had spoken with anyone about the roof project. He said he was on the email that was sent to the contractor, but wasn’t copied on any reply back from the contractor.
According to Bill Setree, the director of community development and project manager, there were some initial delays in obtaining a specific metal roofing that was specified for a section of the roof over the main entrance.
“The majority of the work has been completed. The remaining work to be completed is installation of metal edging and coping on some areas of the roof and yard restoration work. This work should only take one to two days to complete but it is all weather dependent at this time,” Setree said.
Recreation ordinance
Wayne McKee also told the council that the Greater Big Run CARES group had decided to have them table the recreation ordinance solicitor C.J. Zwick had been working on, at least until spring.
Borough secretary online course
Borough Secretary Dawn Kopp asked the council for permission to take a PA State Association of Boroughs Borough Secretary course online that would cost $150. She said it is five, hour-and-a-half sessions that goes through the role of municipal administrator secretary.
“I think it would be very beneficial to me. I really haven't had any official training other than some brief training that the state sent, but it was just for a couple of hours on a Saturday, and then Ruth has helped me immensely so we kind of muddled through that, but I would like the opportunity to take this online course,” Kopp said.
The council approved Kopp participating in this course.