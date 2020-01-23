BIG RUN — Dawn Kopp, secretary and treasurer for Big Run Borough since early December, said she intends to make the work of the community’s governing body more transparent than it might have been in the past.
A Glen Campbell resident, Kopp said she enjoys office work, and was searching for work in addition to her position at the Punxsutawney Hospital when she heard about the Big Run position.
“I was looking for something else to do, and I enjoy office work, accounting work, that kind of thing. So, I thought I would like it,” Kopp said.
She said she was expecting the Big Run position to be eight hours a week, but the transition period has kept her very busy.
She was hired on Dec. 2 and said she has been working hard to make the council more transparent.
“Dawn has been doing a fabulous job with what she’s been given, and there is months of reconciliation for our accounts that needs to happen, and I believe everyone that’s sitting up here wants to be transparent and open with every bit of information that we have,” Council Member Kathy MacAulay said during the council’s Monday meeting.
The regular January meeting Monday was the first to have agendas and printed treasurer’s reports in a long time, according to residents present. Kopp also received praise from community members on her reading of the previous minutes to start the meeting, especially since there were minutes from several special meetings to be read.
Kopp has lived in the Punxsutawney area since she was four years old, and now lives with her husband in Glen Campbell.
“I’m very familiar with many people in the borough, and I’m familiar with the borough,” Kopp said.
In the future, Kopp is hoping to start a web page for the borough. She is being guided by the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs, a group in Harrisburg dedicated to helping smaller boroughs.
“With the current climate in Big Run, I think it’s best to hold off on a Facebook page until things move forward, and I think a web page would be a lot better. That’s my goal,” Kopp said.
She said she is also hoping to get a community calendar online, allowing people to see what days the park and War Memorial are booked, and what days are available. She is still working on getting everything organized, and there is still much work to be done now that the final council seat has been filled. Kopp said, however, she can see the light at the end of the tunnel.